REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
Aug 6 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Q3 revenue 7.6 million stg versus 7.3 million stg year ago
* Q3 loss 6.9 million stg versus loss 2.0 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.