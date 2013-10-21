Soccer-Liverpool appoint Moore as chief executive
Feb 27 Liverpool have named Peter Moore as chief executive to replace the departing Ian Ayre, the Premier League club announced in a statement on Monday.
LONDON Oct 21 GW Pharmaceuticals' cannabis-derived drug Sativex has been recommended for approval in France for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis, the drugmaker said on Monday.
Sativex will be sold in France by GW's European partner Almirall following completion of national pricing and reimbursement procedures.
The drug - which is sprayed under the tongue - is currently available in Britain, Spain, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Israel, Austria, Poland, Sweden, Italy and Finland.
Feb 27 Liverpool have named Peter Moore as chief executive to replace the departing Ian Ayre, the Premier League club announced in a statement on Monday.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 27 Streaming video pioneer Netflix held out a vision of cooperation to potentially sceptical telecom partners on Monday, saying it could deliver a quality experience to mobile phones without hogging bandwidth needed for other services.
* Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from OPEC production cuts