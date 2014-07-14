BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets tentative FDA nod for fingolimod capsules
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nciKQ2 Further company coverage:
July 14 Guangxi Beisheng Pharmaceutical CO Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($322.27 million)via private placement of shares for smart city project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mOtQUa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2059 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nciKQ2 Further company coverage:
* Says its unit says change of CEO to Uhm Gi An from Yoon Sung Tae, effective March 17
* Says it appointed Lee Byeong Geon as acting CEO to replace Kim Jeong Wu, effective March 17