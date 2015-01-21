Jan 21 Guoxing Rongda Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says revises private placement plan, to issue share at 8.02 yuan ($1) per share from 6.21 yuan

* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L02xS9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2112 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)