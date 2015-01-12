Jan 12 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) in private placement of A-shares to fund projects and boost working capital

* Says trading of A-shares to resume on Jan 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yZVmWm ; bit.ly/1yZVvsM

