Jan 10 Children's clothes company Gymboree Corp
poached a second executive from Gap Inc in
two days, naming Evan Price as Chief Financial Officer.
Price, who was vice president of finance of Gap North America
since December 2012 and VP of Old Navy North America from July
to December 2012, will take over the privately-held retailer as
finance chief by January 21, Gymboree said in a regulatory
filing on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the company said Mark Breitbard, president of
the Gap's North American division was going to take over as
Chief Executive of Gymboree.
Gymboree was taken private by Bain Capital Partners for $1.8
billion in 2011. Chief Executive Matthew McCauley resigned in
September last year.