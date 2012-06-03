June 3 Four-time Olympic medalist Shawn Johnson
of the United States sprang a major surprise on Sunday when she
announced her retirement from competition due to recurring knee
problems.
Johnson, who has also clinched three world championship
medals, had been expected to be one of the leading contenders at
this year's Olympic Games in London.
"Unfortunately, it has become obvious that my left knee is
not able to sustain the demands of gymnastics any longer," the
22-year-old said in a statement released by USA Gymnastics.
"All I can do now is gracefully retire and thank everyone
who has believed in me and my journey."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Dublin, Ohio; Editing by
Martyn Herman)