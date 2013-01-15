MOSCOW Jan 15 Double Olympic champion Evgeniya Kanaeva has decided to end her competitive career in rhythmic gymnastics although she will still play an active role in her sport, the Russian rhythmic gymnastics federation (VFRG) announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Siberian claimed her second Olympic title in London last August when she became the first rhythmic gymnast to win back-to-back individual Olympic all-around golds.

Kanaeva, who also won 17 world titles including three all-around crowns, has dominated her sport since leading Russia to the 2007 world championship gold in the team competition at the age of 17.

She first hinted that she was considering quitting last month when she was unanimously elected vice-president of the sport's governing body in Russia to assist her long-time mentor and VFRG chief Irina Viner. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon)