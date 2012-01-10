LONDON Jan 10 The prospect of competing
at a record sixth successive Olympics is not the only thing
spurring Jordan Jovtchev to battle through the pain barrier this
week. If the 38-year-old Bulgarian dynamo books his ticket to
the London Games in July, it will also ensure the survival of
his federation.
"I'm competing to support the Bulgarian gymnastics
federation. If we have a gymnast who goes to the Olympic Games,
then we will have a head coach, a masseuse, doctors going to
the Olympics," Jovtchev, elected president of the body in 2009,
told Reuters on Tuesday after competing at the Olympic
qualifying event in the North Greenwich Arena.
"If we don't have a male going to the Olympics, it will be
tough for the Bulgarian gymnastics federation to survive. (So
keeping a lot of people employed) is part of it," he added with
a grin.
As a veteran of five Olympics and winner of four world
titles, Jovtchev's career is now spilling over into a third
decade during which time he has been recognised as Bulgaria's
most famous and decorated gymnast.
Jovtchev arrived in London with a torn left shoulder muscle
and a sore elbow but hid his pain well to perform the tumbles,
twists and turns needed to impress the judges on the six
apparatus.
With his distinctive salt-and-pepper hair, Jovtchev could
easily be mistaken for an official or a coach whenever he
marches into a sporting arena. But lift him up on the rings and
the years fade away.
Unsurprisingly he was one of the top performers in the
strongman's event and executed an array of manoeuvres which
showed off his bulging muscles to great effect on the opening
day of the Olympic test event.
Making it all look easy, however, was not easy.
"Making me do six events to qualify. It's so tough on me,"
said Jovtchev, who could easily turn up for an encore at the O2
Arena later this month when it stages the live stage tour of
Dancing With the Stars after shimming his way to fourth place in
the Bulgarian version of the show two years ago.
"(Trying to recover from the shoulder injury) took a lot of
my energy and it's tough. When you are in pain and trying to
train through it, motivation goes down. It took me a lot of time
to get ready for this competition.
"At 38, it's really really difficult to get going and do
stuff. I guess it's time to finish. (I had said that after
Beijing) but it really looks now that I am old," he added.
"Doing one event doesn't really bother me that much if I am
healthy. If I'm healthy then it's fun. But if I'm injured and
having to do all six events, that's not fun. If it continues
like this, I better quit. If I'm healthy, then I enjoy it
because whatever you try, then it happens.
"I guess my body is telling me I'm too old for this."
While Jovtchev might feel like a relic competing against a
bunch of 20-somethings, he desperately wants to make the 2012
Olympic cut to leave a lasting legacy in the sport.
"I just want to do another Olympics because I will be the
only male gymnast who has been to six Olympics. To be here again
(at the North Greenwich Arena for the Games in July) will be
unique," said the Bulgarian, who has won 17 world and Olympic
medals during his career.
"It hurts that I never won an Olympic gold. I am getting old
and my chances are now limited to almost zero. I doubt I'll ever
get that gold medal now. I'm not really counting on a gold
anymore. I'm competing just for fun."
