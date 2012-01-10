(Adds quotes)

* Britain make amends for Tokyo nightmare

* Home team outclass rivals to secure Olympic spot

* France, Spain and Italy also make cut

By Pritha Sarkar

LONDON, Jan 10 Daniel Purvis and Daniel Keatings demonstrated their all-round skills on Tuesday to ensure the British men would not miss out on their own Olympic party as they won the qualifying event for the London Games.

The British team, featuring Olympic pommel horse bronze medallist Louis Smith and 2009 world all-round silver medallist Keatings, had to wait until 199 days before the Games kick off to secure their place in the final lineup after failing to make the cut during last October's world championships in Tokyo.

Britain finished on 358.227 points, more than seven ahead of nearest rivals France. The score would have put them among the top five qualifiers in Tokyo.

Spain and Italy grabbed the final two men's team spots for the Olympics. Canada had led the competition after two rotations but were edged out by just 0.442 of a point.

"I'm very pleased with the team's performance and relieved...the team realise they didn't fully do themselves justice in Tokyo, so this is redemption and put a few nightmares to bed," British coach Eddie van Hoof told reporters.

The four qualifiers on Tuesday will be vying for the Olympic team accolade with China, Japan, United States, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, South Korea and Romania.

Three months ago, botched performances on the horizontal bar cost Britain dear and on Tuesday the same apparatus again proved to be their weak link as they stood fifth in the standings following the first of six rotations.

STRONG DISPLAYS

But strong displays on the pommel horse, with Keatings, Smith and teenager Max Whitlock all breaching the 15-point barrier thanks to their fast-paced swivels over the wood, helped them to surge into the lead by the end of the fourth rotation.

As if the strawberry pink backdrop of the arena was not bright enough, the British competitors set the O2 alight as they soared through the air to execute dazzling vaults.

With the five men earning scores from 15.633 to 16.266, deafening chants of GB-GB-GB gave the home team a taste of what they can expect when they come back for the biggest show on earth.

Purvis drew gasps with his twisting combination and, after earning the team's highest score of 16.266 of the day, rivals all over the world would have noted that he could stake a claim for the individual Olympic medals later this year.

Having opened up a 6.375 point lead with one apparatus remaining, Keatings, Purvis and company were determined to enjoy their moment in the spotlight and effectively turned their exhibitions on the parallel bars into a victory lap.

After punching the air in delight and swapping high-fives, they stood on top of the podium caressing their medals.

Repeating Tuesday's success again on July 30, however, is likely to be only a pipe dream as gymnastics powerhouses China and Japan should battle it out for the top prize.

"We really had to pull together as a team after Tokyo, train hard during the festive period, missed out on a lot of treats but we've really come together as a family now and great to see everyone do so well," said an exhausted Keatings, who plans to celebrate the team's success by heading straight to bed.

Asked if it was frustrating that Britain were not granted automatic Olympic qualification as hosts, Keatings replied: "Not really, we have to prove that we deserve to be in the Olympics. We came in today knowing it was the last chance to make it and luckily pulled together and put in a great performance."

To cap Britain's day, Purvis and Keatings finished first and third respectively in the all-round standings.