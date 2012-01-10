LONDON Jan 10 Daniel Purvis and Daniel Keatings showed off their all-round skills on Tuesday to ensure the British men would not miss out on their own Olympic party as they won the qualifying event for the 2012 London Games.

The team, featuring Olympic pommel horse bronze medallist Louis Smith and 2009 world all-round runner-up Keatings, had to wait until 199 days before the Games kicks off to secure a place in the line-up after failing to make the cut at October's world championships in Tokyo.

They ran away with the honours at the North Greenwich Arena where they will be hoping to win Olympic medals at the July 27-Aug. 12 Games.

Britain finished on 358.227 points, more than seven ahead of nearest rivals France. Spain and Italy grabbed the final two spots for the London event.

The four nations will be vying with China, Japan, United States, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, South Korea and Romania for the team title. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Tony Jimenez)