June 26 Simone Biles recorded her highest score yet on Sunday to become the first woman in more than 40 years to win four consecutive U.S. women's gymnastics championships.

The teenager posted a two-day all-around score of 125.000 in St. Louis, better than the previous high of 124.100 she recorded a year ago, and matched the four straight titles won by Joan Moore Gnat in 1971-74.

The 19-year-old's score, highlighted by a near perfect score in the vault, was almost four points better than runner-up and twice London Olympic gold medallist Aly Raisman (121.100).

Lauren Hernandez (120.500) placed third, followed Gabby Douglas (117.800), who also won two gold medals in London, and Madison Kocian (116.450).

The top-five finishers, along with Amelia Hundley, Alyssa Baumann and 15-year-old Ragan Smith earned automatic berths to the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in San Jose in two weeks, when the official five-woman team for the Rio Games will be named.

USA Gymnastics added Christina Desiderio, Brenna Dowell, Rachel Gowey, Ashton Locklear, Maggie Nichols, Emily Schild and MyKayla Skinner to the trials roster. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)