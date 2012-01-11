LONDON Jan 11 Vanessa Ferrari hit full throttle on Wednesday as she led a super-charged Italian team to glory at the qualifying event for the 2012 Olympics.

Ferrari displayed the form that landed her the 2006 all-round world title by impressing the judges on all four apparatus to secure the Italians a place in the July 27-Aug. 12 London Games.

Ferrari, Erika Fasana and Carlotta Ferlito made sure Italy held on to the lead from start to finish as they eclipsed Canada by 2.708 points. France and a hugely relieved Brazil overcame falls from the beam to grab the final two spots to complete the 12-nation line-up for the team competition at the Olympics.

They join the United States, Russia, China, Romania, Britain, Germany, Japan and Australia - who had all booked their places at the world championships in October. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Fallon)