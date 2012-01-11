(Adds Brazil quotes)
By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON Jan 11 Vanessa Ferrari hit full
throttle on Wednesday as she led a super-charged Italian team to
glory at the qualifying event for the 2012 Olympics.
Ferrari displayed the form that landed her the 2006
all-round world title by impressing the judges on all four
apparatus to secure the Italians a place in the July 27-Aug. 12
London Games.
Ferrari, Erika Fasana and Carlotta Ferlito made sure Italy
held on to the lead from start to finish as they eclipsed Canada
by 2.708 points. France and a hugely relieved Brazil overcame
falls from the beam to snatch the final two spots to complete
the 12-nation lineup for the team competition at the Olympics.
They join the United States, Russia, China, Romania,
Britain, Germany, Japan and Australia, who had all booked their
places at the world championships in October.
"We were well prepared. We have been training hard since
July last year. After not getting through at the Tokyo world
championships we continued to train even harder and are so, so
happy to be here," said Italy's Chiara Gandolfi.
BRAZIL DRAMA
While Italy enjoyed a smooth ride thanks to the nerveless
displays of Ferrari, Fasana and Ferlito - who completed a sweep
of the top three places in the all-round standings - the real
drama was to see who would grab the last place.
The occasion seemed to get to many of the competitors whose
Olympic hopes disappeared in a flash after they lost their grip
on the asymmetric bars or tumbled off the beam.
Brazil, who had become the crowd favourite following their
rousing, high-energy routines on the floor, looked to be out of
the running when Jade Barbosa, the penultimate competitor of the
evening, lost her balance on the beam and slipped off.
Her mark of 11.866 left Brazil out of the top four and
Barbosa broke down in tears as her team mates huddled around her
in support.
The distraught gymnast turned her back to the competition
area in the North Greenwich Arena, unable to watch her final
team mate, Daniele Hypolito, execute her display on the beam.
Once Hypolito completed her dismount, the Brazilians stood
in a line holding hands, their eyes fixed on the large
scoreboard as they anxiously awaited the final verdict.
As their total score of 217.985 flashed up, Brazil's entire
entourage of coaches and gymnasts erupted in joy and celebrated
their last-gasp success in landing a place at the Olympics.
Despite waiting for what seemed an eternity for their final
total to come up, Hypolito was confident she had not let the
team down.
"The instant I saw Jade fall, I knew all the pressure was on
to my shoulders. I knew I had to stay calm and focus on my
performance to ensure I did not make a mistake," an animated
Hypolito told Reuters through an interpreter.
"As I'm the last one to perform on each apparatus, I am
aware that it may all come down on my routine. As soon as I
stuck my landing, I knew we had done enough to come back here in
July."
Team mate Daiane dos Santos, who was still celebrating with
fist pumps an hour after the competition ended, added: "We were
very nervous and just wanted the score to come up. It seemed to
take forever and when it did, it was fantastic."
Brazil's lucky escape meant Belgium, Spain, South Korea and
the Netherlands missed out on an Olympic adventure.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Fallon and John
Mehaffey)