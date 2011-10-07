LONDON Oct 7 Should Beth Tweddle fail to increase her gold medal haul during the world championships in Tokyo, Britain's most decorated gymnast is already cherishing the prospect of turning up at next year's London Olympics as a "hunter".

Over the next 10 days, the 26-year-old will be spearheading her country's medal hopes at the last major international gymnastics competition before the Olympics but if she draws a blank in the Japanese capital, British fans should not expect to see her wallowing in self pity.

"It's always easier to chase a champion than be a champion so if I don't come away with a title from the world championships, it's not the end of the world as it will take the pressure off for next year," she told Reuters in a telephone interview just before heading off to Tokyo.

"Obviously people would be chasing me if I was a world champion, whereas if I wasn't a world champion going into next year, there isn't that pressure. I prefer to hunt down champions."

As far as Tweddle is concerned, the main goal in Tokyo is to ensure that Britain finish within the top eight in the women's team event so that they automatically get a chance to compete on home soil next July and August.

"The world championships, apart from the team qualification, has no bearing on next year. A year can make a total difference to a gymnast. So the main priority this year is to get the team qualified (for the Olympics) and the individual stuff is put to one side," the three-times world champion added.

Even a few years ago, it would have seemed there were more chances of finding a Martian lighting the Olympic flame from an UFO at next year's opening ceremony than seeing someone as old as 27 chasing gymnastics glory in London.

But thanks to the likes of Tweddle and the evergreen Oksana Chusovitina, who grabbed silver at the 2008 Beijing Games aged 33, such a scenario is no longer an alien concept.

Ever since a 14-year-old Nadia Comaneci mesmerised the world by floating over and under the asymmetric bars to land the first perfect 10 in the gymnastics during the 1976 Montreal Olympics, the sport had become the domain of pre-pubescent teenagers as waif-like Nadia clones sprung out from all over the world.

With young girls subjecting their bodies to a relentless training regime from the ages of four or five, the sport was soon littered with pig-tailed Olympic champions who ended up drawing pensions from their sporting federations by the time they hit their late teens.

Not anymore.

Chusovitina, who is still going strong at 36 and is determined to compete at a sixth successive Games, 2004 Olympic champion Catalina Ponor (24), American Alicia Sacramone (23) and Tweddle are just a few of the 'more mature' women who plan to make their mark in London.

"It was always known as a little girls' sport and as soon as you hit 16/17 that was it and you had to retire. I think it has changed from that little girls' sport to an older ladies sport," explained Tweddle.

"At last year's world's, Alicia won the vault. She retired and came back. (Romania's) Ponor also retired and she's come back and she's looking as good as ever. It does show that just because you are that little bit older, it does not necessarily hamper you.

HOT TOPIC

"It's (definitely good for the sport) as it shows the youngsters that you don't have to get everything when you're 15/16. Whereas youngsters can now look and say that 'well I didn't achieve what I wanted at 15/16 but I've still got plenty of time on my side'.

"Obviously I now have to be a lot more clever with my training. I don't do the same type of training that I did when I was younger...but I've got experience on my side.

"When I'm out there competing, I don't see that sort of difference in age. I still see myself as a youngster even though I'm not."

Age has been a hot topic in gymnastics for years, especially following the furore surrounding Chinese women gymnasts at the last Olympics - when online records suggested some of them did not meet the minimum age (16) requirements.

The governing body, FIG, announced all Chinese women athletes were eligible to compete in Beijing. Tweddle feels there should be a more level playing field between the men and women and this could help stamp out the age-old debate.

"The boys have to be 18 to do the senior competitions so why should the girls be any different?" asked the Liverpool resident.

"It is hard (to work out the age of female gymnasts) because gymnasts always look younger. When I tell people who don't know me that I'm 26, they sort of look and go: 'Yeah right, you're only about 19.

"(If the age limit is raised further) it will encourage more people to come into gymnastics as a lot of people still perceive it as a young girls' sport.

"When they see that I am 26, they're like 'oh you're quite old for a gymnast' and they don't realise how many other gymnasts are still carrying on and it's only in the last four years that change has happened."