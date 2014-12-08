Dec 8 Guangzhou Friendship Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.62 billion) in private placement of shares to acquire Yuexiu Financial Holdings

* Says Guangzhou government plans to invest 5.5 billion yuan in subscribing the planned share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on December 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1u8CywZ; bit.ly/12DBGZR; bit.ly/12DBHgt

