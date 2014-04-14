Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON, April 14 Britain's largest pawnbroker H&T said on Monday it had ended talks with the administrators of its smaller rival Albemarle & Bond about buying some of the chain's assets.
H&T submitted a proposal to the administrators of Albemarle & Bond a week ago.
Albemarle, which was hit by the fall of gold after it expanded heavily in 2011, put itself up for sale in December, but was unable to find a buyer. The company provides short-term loans to individuals and small businesses against items such as watches and jewellery and also buys gold.
Founded in 1983, Albemarle has more than 230 stores employing 1,000 people in total, according to its website. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.