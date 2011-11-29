VIENNA Nov 29 Moody's Investors Service has affirmed and withdrawn most of its ratings for debt of Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG (HAA) in a step that will save the nationalised Austrian lender money.

Ratings for HAA debt guaranteed by Austria or the province of Carinthia and the bank's Pfandbrief -- or covered bonds -- rating are unaffected by the move, the bank and Moody's said in separate statements.

HAA said its liquidity situation meant it did not intend to to tap the market in the medium-term.

Moody's said HAA was "likely to continue to face substantial challenges in its efforts to work out its sizeable portfolio of impaired loans and at the same time to establish a viable business model independent of government support".

