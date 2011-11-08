BANGKOK Nov 8 Shares in Thai beverage firm Haad Thip Pcl surged more than 9 percent on Tuesday on expectations the company would gain from rising demand for drinking water amid flooding in the country.

At 0315 GMT, the stock was up 9.15 percent at 7.75 baht, while the broader market was 0.7 percent higher.

Globlex Securities said in a client note it recommended the stock as a "speculative buy", saying it would directly benefit from the flooding as people stock up water for later use and some water-producing plants were closed during the flooding.

Haad Thip, which has a franchise from Coca-Cola , distributes Thai Nam Thip water in Thailand.

