BRIEF-National Health Investors buys 5 facilities for $61.8 mln
* National Health Investors Inc - purchases 5 memory care communities in texas and illinois for $61.8 million
Nov 20 Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc, a fast food restaurant chain known for its charburgers, doubled in their market debut, valuing the company at about $909.1 million.
The initial public offering of 5 million Class A shares raised $90 million after being priced at $18 per share, well above the expected range of $14-$16.
The company, which operates the Habit Burger Grill chain of restaurants, offers charburgers, sandwiches and milk shakes.
Habit shares opened at $30 on the Nasdaq and touched a high of $36.
Piper Jaffray, Baird and Wells Fargo were among the underwriters to the IPO. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast retains Morgan Stanley to assist with strategic plan
NAIROBI/SAO PAULO, March 20 Angola's authorities have ignored the admission by a Brazilian firm that it paid $50 million in bribes to secure contracts in the country, activists say, despite demands from watchdogs that it join international investigations into the corruption.