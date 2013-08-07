* HLG suing firm owned by prominent Qatari sheikh
* Al Faisal blames Habtoor for delayed project delivery
DOHA Aug 7 The Dubai arm of Australian
contractor Leighton Holdings is seeking more than 1
billion dirhams ($272 million) from a prominent member of
Qatar's royal family in compensation for late payments on a
hotel project in the Qatari capital.
Dubai-based Al Habtoor Leighton Group (HLG) said it had
launched a series of suits against Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim
al-Thani's Al Faisal Holding in relation to the Doha City Centre
hotel development.
Al Faisal on Wednesday in its own statement accused HLG of
mismanagement and a failure to take responsibility for severe
delays which have afflicted the construction of several hotel
towers originally planned for completion in 2007.
Khalaf Habtoor, chairman of Al Habtoor Group and part owner
of HLG told Reuters that it had launched a number of separate
suits against Al Faisal Holding in Doha and planned also to
initiate legal action internationally.
"The company wants more than a 1 billion dirhams in
compensation from Al Faisal," he said.
He said the suits were in response to Al Faisal Holding's
decision to cash in a $100 million performance bond which the
contractor had put up as a guarantee in a project planned to
include Marriott, Renaissance and Shangri-La properties.
Al Thani is a relative of Qatar's Emir, the holder of
absolute power in the tiny Gulf emirate whose natural gas wealth
has made it one of the world's richest states per capita and
allowed investment in a raft of major infrastructure ventures.
"Al Habtoor has been responsible for the construction of
nine towers and hotels developed by AFH has developed in Qatar
which have been beset by significant and prolonged delays over a
number of years," AFH said in a statement.
"It appears that constant changes in Al Habtoor's management
have led to the mismanagement of these contracts, and the
responsibility for the severe delays should be addressed
internally by the management team of Al Habtoor," the statement
quoted al-Thani as saying.
It also said that phase three of the City Centre expansion
project had yet to be completed some eight years after HLG took
possession of the site and that the contract had originally
stipulated the project was to be completed two years after the
contractor took possession of the site.
AFH said damages from the delay of the project are now in
excess of 1.5 billion riyals ($410 million) and continue to
accrue. It said there were a total of eight cases before the
courts and that one of the cases Al Habtoor filed had been
dismissed.