April 4 A hacker has posted thousands of
internal documents he says he obtained by breaking into the
network of a Chinese company with defense contracts, an unusual
extension of the phenomenon of activist hacking into the world's
most populous country.
The hacker, who uses the name Hardcore Charlie and said he
was a friend of Hector Xavier Monsegur, the leader-turned-
informant of the activist hacking group, LulzSec, told Reuters
he got inside Beijing-based China National Import & Export Corp
(CEIEC).
He posted documents ranging from purported U.S. military
transport information to internal reports about business matters
on several file-sharing sites, but the authenticity of the
documents could not be independently confirmed.
The Beijing company, better known by the acronym, CEIEC, did
not respond to a request for comment. U.S. intelligence and
Department of Defence officials had no immediate comment.
CEIEC's website says the company performs systems
integration work for the the Chinese military.
Cyber-spying, both economic and political, is a growing
concern for companies and governments around the world. The
Chinese government is often accused of promoting, or at least
tolerating, hacking attacks aimed at Western targets. But
Chinese institutions have rarely been publicly identified as
victims of such attacks.
Hackers associated with LulzSec have largely targeted
Western defense contractors and law enforcement, although some
of their attacks may have been driven by FBI informants. LulzSec
is a spin-off of Anonymous, an amorphous collective that uses
computer break-ins to promote social causes and expose what
members see as wrongdoing by governments and corporations.
Hardcore Charlie said in email and Twitter conversations
with Reuters that he had worked with others to crack the email
passwords that got him inside CEIEC.
In particular, the hacker said he worked with an associate
who calls himself YamaTough on Twitter, another former ally of
Monsegur who recently released stolen source code for old
versions of security products made by Symantec Corp.
YamaTough had also been involved in an incident in which
fake documents, purportedly from Indian military intelligence,
were mixed with genuinely purloined documents, raising the
possibility Hardcore Charlie had pursued a similar strategy in
posting the alleged CEIEC documents.
Hardcore Charlie described himself as a 40-year-old Hispanic
man in a country close to the United States. He said he did not
have strong political leanings, but was concerned the Chinese
company had access to material about the U.S. war effort in
Afghanistan, as some of the documents suggest.
He said he planned to "explore" the computer networks of
other Chinese companies.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn in San Francisco; additional
reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; editing by Jonathan
Weber and Andre Grenon)