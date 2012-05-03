LONDON May 3 Detectives investigating corrupt
payments to police as part of the wider newspaper phone-hacking
scandal said on Thursday they had arrested a 57-year-old retired
officer from Scotland Yard's Specialist Operations command.
The man, who has not been named, was held at his home in
Surrey on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
He was the 27th person to have been held as part of
Operation Elveden, which is running alongside the main hacking
probe, Operation Weeting.
Police said his arrest was the result of information
supplied by the Management Standards Committee of Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp, whose now-defunct title the News
of the World is at the centre of the hacking inquiries.
He is being questioned at a London police station and his
home searched, they added in a statement.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison)