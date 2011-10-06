LONDON Oct 6 A former reporter on a tabloid
owned by Trinity Mirror has claimed the newspaper hacked
into the phones of celebrities, Sky News reported on Thursday,
potentially broadening a scandal that has so far largely
affected Rupert Murdoch's News Corp .
David Brown, who worked for The People before being sacked,
was reported by Sky News as having claimed the mobile phones of
celebrities were targeted by The People in the years up to 2006.
Trinity Mirror has said the allegation is incorrect.
Brown's comments came in a written witness statement
prepared for an employment tribunal claim for unfair dismissal
against Trinity Mirror, but the statement was never used.
Sky is part owned by Murdoch's News Corp media empire.
"A number of the methods used to pry into individuals' lives
were illegal and I have little doubt that if these people knew
they had been spied upon, they would take legal action for
breach of their right to privacy," Brown was reported to have
written.
The people whose phones were hacked by the Sunday newspaper,
Sky said, included David Beckham's children's nanny and TV
presenter Ulrika Jonsson.
Trinity Mirror, which also owns the Mirror newspaper, denied
the accusations.
"All our journalists work within the criminal law and the
PCC (Press Complaints Commission) Code of Conduct and we have
seen no evidence to suggest otherwise," it said in a statement.
It added that the "unsubstantiated allegations" taken from a
draft statement had never been tested under cross examination.
Brown declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
He was reported to have written that information had been
gleaned by others from Jonsson's mobile phone.
"This was done by 'screwing' or tapping Ms Jonsson's phone's
message bank," he is said to have written.
He said in the statement that Trinity Mirror had quickly
paid substantial damages to Beckham after running a front-page
story wrongly alleging the soccer star had left angry messages
on his nanny's mobile.
"It took the company less than a month to pay David Beckham
substantial damages because it knew it could not produce the
evidence of tapped mobile phones in any litigation," the
statement reportedly said.
Brown was fired from the Sunday tabloid in April 2006 for
gross misconduct, Sky said on its website.
The statement, written in 2007, was not used because the
company settled out of court with Brown and he signed a
confidential settlement agreement, Sky said.
When a News of the World reporter was arrested for hacking
in August 2006, a senior human resources figure "contacted
executives on Trinity's national titles to tell them that if
they were asked by other newspapers or trade publications
whether they had used information from 'screwed' mobile phones
they should deny it," Brown was said to have written.
"(The) advice indicates that a major media plc was not only
allowing its staff to carry out illegal activity by, at best,
turning a blind eye to it, but also taking part in an organised
cover-up of that activity."
Trinity launched a review of is editorial controls and
procedures last August, and had obtained written confirmation
from its current senior editorial executives that they had not
engaged in phone-hacking since the introduction of an Act of law
in 2000.
Allegations of hacking at its rival Sunday tabloid the News
of the World led to the closure of the 168-year publication.
Trinity Mirror soon afterwards said its circulation revenues had
risen.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Jon Hemming)