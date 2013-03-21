SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 John Doerr, a venture
capitalist known for early investments in companies such as
Amazon and Google, has become the latest
victim of the hacker known as Guccifer, according to the Smoking
Gun website.
The hacker sent the online publication several emails from
Doerr's AOL email account as well as a screenshot of Doerr's
email address book, including Steve Jobs' biographer Walter
Isaacson, the Smoking Gun said.
A spokesman for Doerr, the face of the high-profile
venture-capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Guccifer rose to prominence earlier this year after leaking
the emails of several Bush family members, including former
President George W. Bush.
The hacker has also accessed emails of former secretary of
state Colin Powell and former secretary of state Hillary
Clinton.