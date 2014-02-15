PARIS Feb 15 A French aerospace industry group
targeted by a cyber attack using a flaw in recent versions of
Internet Explorer said on Saturday its website had not been
directly attacked but that hackers had created a fake address
similar to its own.
U.S. researchers said Friday a defect in Microsoft Corp's
IE 10 Web browser, used to attack visitors to U.S.
military veterans website, appeared to have been used earlier
against French aerospace industry group GIFAS.
"Our website has not been attacked," a GIFAS spokesman said.
The name of GIFAS was used to create a fake address which
was very similar to the genuine one used by the group, he said.
It no longer exists and the official website does not contain
any sensitive information, he added.
French aerospace and defence companies say they are the
subject of frequent cyber attacks. Developing systems to deal
with such threats is also a growing part of their business.
GIFAS has members that include companies such as Dassault
Aviation, maker of the French Rafale warplane, and
aerospace giant Airbus Group.