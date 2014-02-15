By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 14 A flaw in recent versions
of Internet Explorer was used to attack visitors to a website
for U.S. military veterans, and also appears to have been used
earlier against French aerospace industry employees, researchers
said Friday.
The flaw in Microsoft Corp's IE 10 Web browser was
reported on Thursday, days after it was used inside the Web page
of nonprofit U.S. group Veterans of Foreign Wars. The VFW said
Friday that an unspecified federal law enforcement agency is
investigating and that the malicious code on its site had been
removed.
Security firm Websense Inc said it found similar
attack code on a page set up on Jan. 20 with a Web address
nearly identical to one used by a French aerospace association.
That suggests the attacks using the flaw have been going on
for at least three weeks, but might have succeeded earlier
against higher-value targets and escaped discovery, said
Websense Director of Security Research Alexander Watson.
FireEye Inc, which discovered the VFW attack, said
it appeared connected to previous attacks against the Japanese
financial sector, security firm Bit9 and others that Symantec
Corp security researchers attributed to a large and
well-organized group in China. ()
The latest attacks are considered to be sophisticated as
they rely on a previously unknown flaw of a sort that can cost
$50,000 or more when sold by shadowy brokers to government
agencies or contractors. The industry calls these flaws
"zero-day vulnerabilities."
They also seem part of a multistage operation, with the
attackers seeking to break into the computers of U.S. veterans
or French defense contractors in the future. Once there, they
Although the initial report in the new campaign mentioned
only IE 10, Microsoft said it had determined that IE 9 is also
vulnerable.
"We recommend customers upgrade to Internet Explorer 11 for
added protection," said Adrienne Hall, general manager of
Microsoft's Trustworthy Computing Group.
Despite the use of the unknown flaw, Websense's Watson said
the attacks were not that hard to spot. For one thing, a program
that exploited the flaw was submitted on Jan. 20 to Virus Total,
a free Google Inc service that shows whether any major
antivirus provider would block the sample. In this case, none
did. In addition, the programming language operated in the open,
without complicated obfuscation that can deter analysis.
Watson said that was why he felt the attacks could prove to
be by a new group, or even two different new groups. As an
example, the exploit code might have been written elsewhere, and
used with more success, then passed along to a new group with
less expertise.
The French page that was imitated is GIFAS, which claims
more than 300 members, including contractors making satellites,
missiles and other arms, as well as helicopters, military planes
and engines.
Links to the fake page might have been sent via email to
industry officials.
In the VFW's case, the hackers broke into the real Web page
and inserted code shown to visitors that would lead to infection
if they were using the right version of IE. FireEye said
hundreds or thousands of infections occurred.
VFW spokeswoman Randi K. Law said the nonprofit group was
working with law enforcement and private security incident
responders.
"At this point, there is no indication that any member or
donor data was compromised," she said in an email.
It was unclear whether that statement referred to the
computers of website visitors or merely data stored by the VFW
itself, and she did not respond to follow-up questions.
The FBI did not return a call seeking comment.