By Mark Hosenball
LONDON Feb 27 A massive email cache that
a corporate clean-up team has assembled as part of its effort to
cooperate with British police contains message traffic generated
by journalists at all four British newspapers once published by
Rupert Murdoch, sources familiar with the unit's work said.
The clean-up team, known as the Management and Standards
Committee (MSC) of Murdoch's US-based News Corp, is
investigating reporting practices across all Murdoch's current
and former UK properties, said one of the sources familiar with
the company's internal investigations. These include the
now-defunct News of the World as well as The Sun, the Times and
the Sunday Times, all of which still publish.
An "investigation across all News International titles
remains ongoing," the source said.
From fragments of data which company officials allegedly
tried to delete, the MSC and outside consultants managed to
assemble a data base containing an estimated 300 million emails
covering roughly the last decade, the source said.
A team of police investigators has set up shop in an office
suite close to a separate suite in Murdoch's newspaper
publishing campus occupied by MSC members and a battery of
outside lawyers.
However, the source familiar with its work says that the MSC
has worked out a set of procedures with the police which the
company team believes constitutes an effective mechanism for
protecting journalistic sources.
According to the source, the procedure works this way: the
police team embedded at Murdoch's complex in London's Wapping
district provide the MSC with "search terms" which MSC
representatives and their legal advisors then use to tap into
the 300 million email database.
If they find message traffic relevant to the search terms
supplied by police, the source said, before being handed over to
police that traffic is reviewed by MSC officials and lawyers
from the London firm Linklaters to see if it contains
information which should be redacted. This could include
sensitive information covered by legal privilege or which would
identify confidential sources.
Only after a careful legal review, and the redaction of
sensitive material based on the advice of lawyers, is the
material from the data bank turned over to police investigators,
the source familiar with the procedure said.
Police have "no live access" to the underlying data pool,
the source said. However, under the procedure they can certainly
ask follow up questions after receiving censored data to seek
additional information or searches.
In public testimony on Monday before an inquiry into British
reporting practices headed by High Court judge Brian Leveson,
Sue Akers, the Deputy Assistant Commissioner of London police
in charge of three parallel inquiries into potentially illegal
reporting tactics said that police had sought advice from
prosecutors on how to investigate journalists and newspaper
offices.
Akers said that in unspecified instances where "there is an
evidential base to request information, the MSC have provided it
in unredacted format to enable police to identify the public
official concerned."
However, she added, the MSC is providing police with
information in redacted form in connection with their more
general investigation of cash payments.
She said that the sources' names would remain redacted
"until police are able to produce evidence that can justify
identifying the source."
She said that initially, a police team assigned to Operation
Elveden, which is specifically focused on questionable payments
to police and other public officials, based on material supplied
to it by Murdoch's News International focused on journalists
from the News of the World.
Murdoch closed that newspaper last summer amid uproar over
the alleged involvement of the paper's journalists in widespread
voice-mail hacking.
More recently, Akers said, police expanded Operation Elveden
to include journalists on The Sun, whose first Sunday edition
was personally launched by Murdoch last weekend. As a result of
information provided to police by the MSC, Operation Elveden
inquiries led to the arrest of 10 Sun journalists since last
November, including some of the paper's longest-serving and most
senior employees.
None of those arrested have been charged with violating any
law.
In her testimony, Akers stressed that her investigation was
not interested in petty dealings between journalists and
sources, such as the buying of drinks or meals.
She alleged that Operation Elveden had found evidence of a
"network of corrupted officials" in the police, military, UK
health service, government and prison service, and that there
had been a "culture at The Sun of illegal payments" as well as
systems in place to hide the identities of officials receiving
money.
She said that in one case, emails revealed that one unnamed
person received payments which totalled more than 80,000 British
pounds. One of the journalists who has been arrested, Akers
said, over several years received more than 150,000 pounds in
cash to pay his sources, "a number of whom were public
officials."
