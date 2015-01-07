UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 7 Heilongjiang Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit to be reduced by 313.2 million yuan ($50.41 million) after factoring in impairment of assets
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FlTb2N
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2127 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.