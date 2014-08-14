UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 14 Heilongjiang Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit at 991.3 million yuan (161.13 million US dollar) versus net profit of 47 million yuan previous year
* Says it and partner plan to set up chemical fertilizer JV with registered capital of 360 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1owEAcf; bit.ly/1sFwcJ6
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1520 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources