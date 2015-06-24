BRIEF-Helios Underwriting to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited
* Agreed to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited for consideration of £2.24m in cash
JERUSALEM, June 24 Israel's Clal Industries has sold its entire 59.1 percent stake in Hadera Paper Ltd to FIMI Opportunity Funds, the country's largest private equity fund, for 355 million shekels ($94.5 million), the companies said on Wednesday.
The deal values Hadera Paper, which manufactures packing paper, cardboard and writing paper and has been hit by falling paper prices, at 600 million shekels - higher than its current market value of 461 million.
Hadera Paper's shares were up 6.4 percent in late trading in Tel Aviv.
Clal Industries is controlled by U.S.-based Access Industries, which was founded by Ukrainian-born billionaire Len Blavatnik.
The deal is still subject to various conditions, including approval from Israel's antitrust authority.
($1 = 3.7580 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)
* Full year return to profit; consolidated profit after tax for year of 1.1 mln pounds(2015 loss of 16.7 mln pounds)