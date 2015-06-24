JERUSALEM, June 24 Israel's Clal Industries has sold its entire 59.1 percent stake in Hadera Paper Ltd to FIMI Opportunity Funds, the country's largest private equity fund, for 355 million shekels ($94.5 million), the companies said on Wednesday.

The deal values Hadera Paper, which manufactures packing paper, cardboard and writing paper and has been hit by falling paper prices, at 600 million shekels - higher than its current market value of 461 million.

Hadera Paper's shares were up 6.4 percent in late trading in Tel Aviv.

Clal Industries is controlled by U.S.-based Access Industries, which was founded by Ukrainian-born billionaire Len Blavatnik.

The deal is still subject to various conditions, including approval from Israel's antitrust authority.

($1 = 3.7580 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)