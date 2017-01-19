OSLO Jan 19 Norwegian power firm Hafslund CEO Finn Bjoern Ruyter told an industry conference on Thursday:

** Grid is the most attractive growth area, you can more or less calculate return and it's very attractive

** If it's realistic, I don't know, I hope there will be more ... there are not very many transactions in the energy business in Norway (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)