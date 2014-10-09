Oct 9 Hafslund ASA

* Says September 2014 hydro power - production volume was 221 GWh versus 218 GWh in September 2013

* Says September 2014 heat (of which district heating) production 65 GWh versus 73 GWh in September 2013

* Says September 2014 heat (of which industry production) 27 GWh versus 25 GWh in September 2013

* Says September 2014 power sales - volume sold was 1074 GWh versus 1002 GWh in September 2013