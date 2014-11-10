HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 9:25 p.m. EDT/March 15 0125 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Nov 10 Hafslund ASA
* Oct. 2014 power sales 1522 GWh versus 1542 GWh in Oct. 2013
* Oct. 2014 hydro power - production volume 272 GWh versus 200 GWh in Oct. 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, March 14 The White House and congressional leaders said on Tuesday they were weighing changes to their plan to dismantle the Obamacare health law as Republicans' questions mounted following an estimate that it would cause 14 million Americans to lose insurance next year.
CHICAGO, March 14 Aviagen, the world's leading poultry breeding company, has euthanized chickens at a farm in Alabama over concerns about bird flu, the company said on Tuesday, as likely cases of the disease emerged in a top chicken-producing state.