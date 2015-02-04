BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Hafslund ASA :
* Proposes a dividend of 2.50 Norwegian crowns per share for 2014
* Q4 EBITDA 760 million crowns ($101.00 million) versus 606 million crowns
* Q4 operating revenue 3.61 billion crowns versus 3.64 billion crowns
* Q4 pretax profit 320 million crowns versus 275 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5245 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.