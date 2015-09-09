By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Sept 9 West Coast regional grocer
Haggen has filed for bankruptcy protection, blaming the takeover
of 146 stores from rival Albertsons, and plans to reorganize
around its profitable locations.
Haggen, based in Washington state, sued Albertsons last week
for damages that it said could exceed $1 billion, alleging its
rival had failed to adhere to the terms of the $300 million
purchase agreement.
Albertsons, the second-largest U.S. grocer, is preparing for
an initial public offering. It has said Haggen's allegations are
"without merit" and that it would fight Haggen in court.
Haggen had just 18 stores when it bought locations in five
West Coast states that Albertsons and Safeway were forced to
sell in order to get regulatory approval for their merger.
Haggen said in August it plans to close 27 stores.
Haggen has received commitments from creditors for up to
$215 million to keep the business running during its
restructuring, it said in a press release late on Tuesday.
The company has hired Sagent Advisors to sell locations and
said it is already in talks with interested parties on other
assets.
The case is Haggen Holdings LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 15-11874.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Tom Brown)