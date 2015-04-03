April 3 (Reuters) -
* Vietnam's HAGL says agreement on proposed
joint-venture with Singapore's Rowsley has been
terminated
* HAGL says declines Rowsley's offer of direct investment in
HAGL Myanmar unit due to high cost to transfer capital
* HAGL says will find other potential partners for
investment in Yangon complex
* Rowsley said last month it would invest $275 million for
50 percent stake in HAGL's Myanmar project, which would be one
of the largest mixed-use developments in Yangon
