Oct 30 Qingdao Haier Co Ltd, a leading Chinese home appliance maker, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 909 745 Revenue 20,157 18,928 For a full statement (in Chinese) please click: here ($1=6.24 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Jane Merriman)