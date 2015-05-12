By Matthew Miller
| QINGDAO, China
QINGDAO, China May 13 The Chinese businessman
who built the world's second-biggest refrigerator, washing
machine and air conditioner empire is putting big overseas
acquisitions in the deep freeze, to focus on innovation and
connectivity - linking his firm and its customers to their smart
home appliances.
Zhang Ruimin, the 66-year-old CEO of Haier Group, said
global over-capacity and a shift to advanced manufacturing in a
wireless age has put off talk of large acquisitions.
In recent years, Haier has bought New Zealand's Fisher &
Paykel Appliances and Japan's Sanyo Electronics to compete
against worldwide home appliances leader Whirlpool Corp
and other global brands, including Electrolux AB.
"We used to think: maximize quantity, export more and
manufacture more. This isn't working," Zhang told Reuters in an
interview at his Qingdao headquarters.
He is now driving production and sales at one of China's
most successful consumer brands closer to customers, flattening
the management structure and streamlining the workforce, in a
battle to maintain profitability as China's growth slows.
"It's survival of the fittest," said Zhang. "(Haier) must
transform from a traditional manufacturing enterprise into an
Internet business."
Haier, which includes Hong Kong-listed Haier Electronics
Group and Shanghai-listed Qingdao Haier Co
, has shed 10,000 workers - around one seventh of its
workforce - in the past year, while building out China's biggest
home appliance sales and logistics network.
Haier Group sales rose 11 percent last year to $32.6
billion, and net profit jumped by almost a third to $1.9
billion, but net margins at Haier Electronics remain thin, at
around 3.6 percent, and a weak property market and slowing
appliance sales are squeezing profitability.
Zhang told Reuters last year he wanted to double the
contribution of worldwide sales to 50 percent of revenue. "The
goal hasn't changed, but what's important is that we've come to
realize the path has problems," he says now.
The Haier chief has brought home all the Chinese executives
from 24 worldwide production locations, leaving local managers
in charge. "We found that when we sent people, they were always
using Chinese thinking to manage overseas," he said.
"We were using Chinese recipes to make western food."
SMASHING EXPECTATIONS
Haier's success has been as unexpected as Zhang's emergence
as a national industrial leader. A native of China's northeast
Shandong Province, Zhang was a township official when he was
appointed to head Qingdao Refrigerator Factory in 1984 - then a
collective enterprise with 800 workers and 1.47 million yuan in
debt, a huge sum at the time.
"We didn't have a penny, we were losing money, and we
couldn't pay wages," Zhang said. "Every day was perilous."
Zhang soon famously picked up a sledgehammer and passed it
among his workers, telling them to publicly destroy 76 defective
refrigerators. His message was clear: quality and brand were the
way forward. Today, the sledgehammer sits in China's national
museum in Beijing.
A ferocious appetite for change has made Zhang a guru at
management schools from Harvard University and MIT to IMD in
Lausanne, Switzerland and Japan's Kobe University.
Over more than three decades, Zhang has led Haier through
five major transformations, most recently slashing middle
management in favor of 2,000 self-managed teams, many of which
have become start-up micro-enterprises seeking to create
independent affiliated companies.
He has also attracted investment from Alibaba, KKR
& Co and The Carlyle Group, which sold its Haier
Electronics stake in April, after the shares gained more than
160 percent since they were bought in 2011. The stock has since
shed about 12 percent of its value.
'SMART' FACTORIES
Haier is applying advanced manufacturing to mass produce
customized appliances that can be ordered online from four
'smart' factories. It is developing an app that will allow
customers to watch their products being made on a live video
feed.
The ultimate aim, Zhang says, is for Haier to become a full
services company for the wireless age, where customers place
orders for tailor-made appliances, and communicate directly with
their home appliances via smartphone or controlling device.
Last year, Apple Inc announced that Haier was among
the first home appliance makers it partnered with for its smart
home platform.
While Zhang is pausing big offshore buys, Haier is still
pushing ahead with global investments, adding production lines
in India, and last month offering to buy an industrial site in
Wroclaw, Poland, which could become a manufacturing hub for the
European and Russian markets.
"Zhang is a CEO with tremendous foresight," said Michael
Cusumano, professor at MIT's Sloan School of Management. "He's
not just sitting back trying to crank out refrigerators. He's
trying to think about what the company can become."
($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi)
