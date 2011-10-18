HONG KONG Oct 19 Chinese appliance maker Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd said on Wednesday it would team up with UK-based Home Retail Group to develop a multi-channel retailing business in China.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Haier said it would set up a 51 percent owned joint venture with Home Retail Group to develop the venture under the brand "Argos" in the mainland, with initial investment of about $29.5 million.

The venture is expected to start operating in 2012, it said.

Argos sells more than 35,000 products from over 750 stores throughout the UK and Ireland, online, over the telephone and on TV, according to Home Retail Group.

For statement click here (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)