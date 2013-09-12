UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING, Sept 12 Qingdao Haier Co, a leading producer of household appliances in China, will suspend trading in its shares from Friday pending an announcement of an "important development," it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The company gave no further details.
Qingdao Haier's first-half profits were up 15 percent year-on-year, rising to 2.13 billion yuan ($348.12 million). ($1 = 6.1185 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Jason Subler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources