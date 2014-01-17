HONG KONG Jan 17 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group is seeking to raise up to $290 million by selling a
stake in Chinese home appliance maker Haier Electronics Group
Ltd, IFR reported on Friday, citing a term sheet of
the deal.
Carlyle is offering 100 million shares in Haier Electronics
in a range of HK$22.00-$22.50 each, reflecting an up to 10
percent discount to Friday's close, IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication said.
The stock has doubled since July, and closed up 8.4 percent
on Friday to its highest since 1999, the report added.
Carlyle took a 9 percent stake in Haier Electronics in 2011
for $137 million, with an option to invest another $57 million
through convertible bonds and warrants. Carlyle has a 90-day
lock-up on the residual shares held under those agreements,
according to the report.
Goldman Sachs Group is sole bookrunner.