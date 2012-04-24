* Haikui to list on May 15, Goldrooster May 18

* Proceeds seen at around 20 mln euros each

* Haikui will be first Frankfurt listing in 2012 (Rewrites, adds Goldrooster offering)

By Harro Ten Wolde and Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT, April 24 Two Chinese companies gave details of planned stock market offerings in Frankfurt, testing the continued appetite for Chinese equities in what has been one of the most popular overseas destinations for IPOs from the Peoples' Republic.

Haikui Seafood on Tuesday disclosed details of what will be this year's first IPO on Germany's largest stock exchange, while separately sports fashion brand Goldrooster announced a planned flotation in Frankfurt for May 18.

Haikui's finance chief told reporters the group plans to offer as many as 1.5 million new shares for between 10 euros and 13 euros apiece, expecting to raise around 20 million euros ($26.3 million).

Goldrooster said in a statement it would offer as much as 5 million new shares. A financial source told Reuters Goldrooster also expects to fetch around 20 million euros.

Frankfurt has proved to be a popular platform for Chinese flotations in recent years. Luxury handbag maker Powerland made its bourse debut last year, following fashion house Kinghero and bathroom appliances maker Joyou in 2010.

"There are no clear rules in China about the listing process," Haikui Chief Financial Officer Alan Gey said. "Once there is approval to go public, there is no clear timeline, we could be waiting forever on a listing. We want to act now, that is why we offer our shares in Frankfurt."

After the offering, 15 percent of shares in Haikui will be freely traded. Haida Holdings, which is controlled by Haikui's Chief Executive Chen Zhenkui, will own 46.6 percent of the shares, and investment company Mega Bond International will hold about 29 percent.

The listing would be the first in Frankfurt in 2012 after market debuts dried up last year as stock markets turned volatile on the back of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

GROWING APPETITE

However, appetite for listings in Europe has returned to some extent, with investors rushing to buy shares of Switzerland's DKSH and Dutch-based Ziggo last month.

Banking sources said the second quarter may also see the listing of some German groups, such as insurer Talanx , industrial conglomerate Evonik and car parts maker Kolbenschmidt Pierburg, which is owned by defence group Rheinmetall.

Last month, German underwear maker Schiesser also told Reuters it was preparing a flotation by the end of June, after postponing such a move last year.

Proceeds from Haikui's Frankfurt offering will partly be invested in a new factory, finance chief Gey said. He said Haikui may go back to the market in the future to fund acquisitions, but added there were no takeover plans at the moment.

Haikui had 152.1 million euros in revenue last year, up 20.5 percent from the previous year, while net profit rose to 28.3 million euros from 23.3 million. Its advisers in the IPO are Germany's BankM and Norwegian investment bank Pareto Securities.

Goldrooster, which targets Chinese middle-class consumers aged between 18 and 35, said it would give pricing details before the subscription period, which runs from May 2 to 15.

The company, which had 104 million euros in revenue last year and a net profit margin of 16.4 percent, has appointed VEM Aktienbank as its underwriter and lead bank. (Editing by James Jukwey and David Holmes)