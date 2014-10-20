UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 Haikui Seafood AG
* Says its Chinese subsidiary has signed agreement regarding relocation of its existing seafood processing facilities to new Dongshan Marine Biotechnology Industrial Park (relocation agreement)
* Says based on relocation agreement with local authorities, Haikui Seafood will acquire land use rights for around 13 hectares for construction of new processing plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources