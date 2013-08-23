FRANKFURT Aug 23 Insurance claims for damage
caused by a hail storm in Germany in July may exceed an
industry-wide estimate of 600 million euros ($800 million) after
a regional insurer on Friday said claims at its institution
alone amount to 600 million euros.
SV SparkassenVersicherung said it had raised its own damage
claims estimate to 600 million euros for the hail storm which
hit Lower Saxony and Baden-Wuerttemberg on July 28.
The storm caused 40 million euros worth of damage per
minute, a far higher rate than the average previously seen by SV
SparkassenVersicherung, the insurance arm of Germany's savings
banks.
In August, Munich RE executive Torsten Jeworrek forecast
that industry-wide damage claims for insurers would be about 600
million euros, and reinsurance claims would likely be above 10
million euros.
($1 = 0.7493 euros)
