Aug 21 Perfume maker Elizabeth Arden Inc's
Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Smith, will join food
maker Hain Celestial Group Inc.
In a statement released by Arden, Smith called the Hain job
an "unexpected opportunity".
Hain, which reported better-than-expected quarterly results,
said Smith's appointment is effective Sept. 3.
Elizabeth Arden said Smith, who was its CFO since 2001, will
stay through Sept. 1 and it has started searching for his
successor.
Hain announced the retirement of CFO Ira Lamel last
September.
Smith leaves Arden after the company posted
weaker-than-expected results and forecasts this month as orders
from Wal-Mart Stores Inc fell.
Hain's shares were up 5 percent at $76.69 in extended
trading. Elizabeth Arden's shares closed at $34.83 on the Nasdaq
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava and Jessica Wohl; Editing by
Don Sebastian)