UPDATE 2-PR software maker Cision to go public in deal with blank-check firm
* PE firm GTCR to retain Cision stake (Adds details, background)
Sept 9 Haining China Leather Market Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 188.16 million yuan (30.66 million US dollar) in Zhengzhou city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CMq5G7
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1362 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* PE firm GTCR to retain Cision stake (Adds details, background)
LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's central bank plans to offer $100 million in currency forwards on Monday to be delivered within the next 60 days, traders say.
* Parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding purchase price