BRIEF-Nuheara request trading halt in securities
* Request an trading halt in securities of company pending release of anannouncement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Xizang Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to fall not more than 20 percent y/y at 415.4-519.2 million yuan ($66.97-83.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DOV5oe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2027 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Request an trading halt in securities of company pending release of anannouncement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 26 Fresh off a defeat on U.S. healthcare legislation, the White House warned rebellious conservative lawmakers that they should get behind President Donald Trump's agenda or he may bypass them on future legislative fights, including tax reform.