UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MIAMI Nov 26 At least 10 Haitian migrants were killed and about 100 more were clinging to the hull of an overloaded freighter that capsized in the Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday.
The 40-foot (12-metre) sail-powered vessel became grounded and capsized near Staniel Cay in the central Bahamas on Monday night, they said.
U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force crews were at the scene and a U.S helicopter had hoisted 13 survivors aboard, the Coast Guard in Miami said on Monday.
Rescuers also deployed life rafts and dropped food and supplies to the survivors, the Coast Guard said. (Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Vicki Allen)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders