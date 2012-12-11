UNITED NATIONS Dec 11 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon launched a $2.2 billion initiative on Tuesday to
stamp out cholera over the next decade in impoverished Haiti,
where an epidemic has killed thousands of people and been blamed
on U.N. peacekeepers.
Cholera - an infection causing severe diarrhea that can lead
to dehydration and death - has killed some 7,750 Haitians and
sickened almost 620,000 since October 2010. It occurs in places
with poor sanitation and can be treated with clean fluids.
An independent panel appointed by Ban to study the epidemic
issued a May 2011 report that did not determine conclusively how
the cholera was introduced to Haiti. But the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention in June 2011 found that evidence
strongly suggested U.N. peacekeepers from Nepal were the source.
The World Health Organization projects up to 112,000 cases
in Haiti during 2012.
"Haiti has seen a dramatic fall in infection and fatality
rates. But this will not be a short-term crisis. Eliminating
cholera from Haiti will continue to require the full cooperation
and support of the international community," Ban said.
Ban said Haiti needed $500 million to implement the first
two years of the initiative, which will also address the spread
of the cholera outbreak to neighboring Dominican Republic.
"The main focus is on the extension of clean drinking water
and sanitation systems," Ban said. "But we are also determined
to save lives now through the use of an oral cholera vaccine."
"Because global vaccines are in short supply, we will first
target high-risk areas: densely populated urban areas and rural
areas far removed from health services," he said. "As production
increases, the vaccine effort will expand its reach."
Ban announced that $215 million in existing funds from
donors would be used to support the initiative, while the United
Nations would contribute $23.5 million on top of $118 million
the U.N. system has already spent on the cholera outbreak.
"I will use every opportunity in the months ahead to
mobilize even more funding," Ban said.
Haiti's Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe told Reuters in
September that the epidemic was "regrettable" but had been
brought under control. {ID:nL1E8KQ8WX]
Haiti is still struggling to lift itself from the rubble
left by an earthquake in January 2010 that killed about 300,000
people and left more than 1.5 million homeless. Lamothe said 1.2
million of those had been moved back into homes, while the
United Nations said 390,000 were still living in tent camps.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)